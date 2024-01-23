Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Middlewood Road store is already the charity’s official clearance outlet, offering a host of bargains every week.

But from January 30, the shop will be launching its new £1 Tuesday promotion, with every item for sale priced at just £1 for the day.

The scheme will run every Tuesday throughout February and from then on, the first Tuesday of every month will offer the £1 promotion.