Bag a bargain with £1 Tuesday at St Luke’s Hillsborough shop
Looking for a bargain? Head to the St Luke’s Hospice Hillsborough shop and make the most of £1 Tuesday.
The Middlewood Road store is already the charity’s official clearance outlet, offering a host of bargains every week.
But from January 30, the shop will be launching its new £1 Tuesday promotion, with every item for sale priced at just £1 for the day.
The scheme will run every Tuesday throughout February and from then on, the first Tuesday of every month will offer the £1 promotion.
The Hillsborough shop, at 15a Middlewood Road, is open Monday to Saturday, from 9.30am to 4.30pm.