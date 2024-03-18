Back Our Buses: Which bus services are the best and worst in Sheffield? The Star launches poll

We are launching a poll to find Sheffield's best and worst bus services. To vote, you need to click on the link in the story
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sheffield has dozens of bus services, but which are the best and worst in the city?

We are today launching a poll to find out which is hailed the favourite among our readers, and which falls short of expectations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can vote for any bus service in the city under each category. All you need to do is scroll down to vote below, or click here to find the voting form if the box does not show.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails

A number of popular services will appear on the voting form. To vote for a service that is not on the list, vote for ‘other’ and fill the name in the box beside it. 

Voting will end at 12pm on Thursday, March 21.

We look forward to sharing the results with you all.

Related topics:BusesSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.