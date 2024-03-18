Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield has dozens of bus services, but which are the best and worst in the city?

We are today launching a poll to find out which is hailed the favourite among our readers, and which falls short of expectations.

You can vote for any bus service in the city under each category. All you need to do is scroll down to vote below, or click here to find the voting form if the box does not show.

A number of popular services will appear on the voting form. To vote for a service that is not on the list, vote for ‘other’ and fill the name in the box beside it.

Voting will end at 12pm on Thursday, March 21.