B. Braun supply chain management team volunteers at St Luke’s Hospice

On July 16, Sheffield-based healthcare company, B. Braun Medical Ltd, dedicated a day to volunteering at St Luke’s Hospice through their employee sponsorship programme.

The Supply Chain Management team helped to organise and prepare donations at Atlas, the charity's donation and sorting centre in Sheffield, contributing to the grand opening of St Luke’s newest store on Kilner Way in Hillsborough,

During their volunteer day, the team processed an impressive amount of donation bags for the new St Luke’s store, which is set to welcome shoppers in September.

Through the B. Braun employee sponsorship programme, colleagues can seek internal sponsorship for their community initiatives and personal interests, providing them with a chance to contribute to shaping society.

The Supply Chain Management team from B. Braun outside St Luke’s donation and sorting centre.

Founded in 1971, St Luke’s Hospice has significantly impacted the Sheffield region. With the support of over 700 volunteers and more than 250 staff members, the charity goes beyond patient care, helping families and offering bereavement services. Last year, the charity conducted over 6,286 home visits, providing support to both patients and healthcare professionals.

St Luke’s Hospice’s In-Patient Centre is known for its 24-hour specialist palliative care, catering to approximately 300 patients each year. They also play a crucial role in educating healthcare providers in Sheffield and beyond, leveraging their 50 years of pioneering expertise to enhance hospice care both nationally and internationally.

The charity faces significant operational demands, processing over 5,000 bags of donations each week. However, 90p of every £1 raised is directly allocated to patient care, and items that cannot be resold contribute financially, with the ‘rag trade’ generating approximately £1,500 in weekly income.

Martin Williams, Head of Supply Chain at B. Braun, said: “It was a privilege to support one of Sheffield’s longest-standing charities. Our volunteer work was about more than just lending a hand but was a great opportunity to be part of our community and meet new people.

“We were deeply impressed by the complex operations and the dedication shown by every staff member at St Luke’s and look forward to visiting their new store in September.”

B. Braun is one of the world's leading manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceutical products and services. With over 66,000 employees in 64 countries, B. Braun develops high quality product systems and services for users around the world. With its constantly growing portfolio of effective medical care solutions, B. Braun makes a substantial contribution towards protecting and improving people's health.