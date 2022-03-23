A team of 10 engineering consultants at Eastwood and Partners has signed up for the Jane Tomlinson Run for All on March 27, competing on behalf of St Luke's Hospice.

And this year the Eastwood's Team are looking to build on their third place team finish of three years ago and are going for an all-out victory.

Helen Beard, Eastwood and Partners Marketing Coordinator said: “Like everything we do at Eastwood this is truly a team effort with our directors, managers, engineers and technicians coming together to raise essential funds for St Luke's."

The Eastwood and Partners team to be competing on behalf of St Luke's Hospice

St Luke’s Fundraising Account Manager Anna Gott said: “We are so pleased that Eastwood and Partners are supporting us in this way and we will, of course, be cheering them on as they take on the very tough half marathon challenge.

“We look forward to greeting them and all our other St Luke’s runners as they cross the finish line.”

Sheffield Half Marathon is one of the biggest events of the year and sees thousands of runners taking to the city’s streets.

The challenge is open to runners of all abilities and raises thousands of pounds for charity each year, with charity partners including the Children’s Hospital, Macmillan and St Luke’s.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday, March 27 and starts at 9.30am.