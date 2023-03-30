News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
11 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
13 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
17 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
19 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
19 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany

Award for Sheffield family for fundraising efforts after death of beloved little boy, aged four

A Sheffield family has been recognised for tireless fundraising for decades, following the death of a beloved four-year-old little boy.

By Natasha Judge
Published 30th Mar 2023, 06:10 BST

The ‘Unsung Hero Award’ was presented by the High Sheriff of South Yorkshire to Mick Barber, who alongside his family, has raised around £11,500 for the Bubble Foundation.

Mick, tooling manager at Sheffield Forgemasters, has been fundraising since the passing of his son, Luke, aged just four, in November 1996.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mick expressed his gratitude to the High Sheriff, who visited him at work to acknowledge his fundraising efforts and to present the special award.

Most Popular
Little Luke was just four years old when he passed away
Little Luke was just four years old when he passed away
Little Luke was just four years old when he passed away

He said: “This has always been about the Bubble Foundation for us and the immense support they provide to families who are dealing with immunodeficiency diseases.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I do not seek the limelight, so this was a total surprise, but if it brings a little more recognition to The Bubble Foundation, then I’m happy.”

Mick’s son, Luke, had an extremely rare inherited immunodeficiency syndrome and was receiving treatment and a bone marrow transplant for Hyper IgM, but tragically lost his battle with the disease.

The High Sheriff of South Yorkshire, Lt Colonel RA McPherson MBE, said he was “proud to be able to show some gratitude” to Mick and his family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
L-R: Greg Barber, Fiona Barber, High Sheriff of South Yorkshire - Lt. Colonel R.A. McPherson - Mick Barber and Paula Barber
L-R: Greg Barber, Fiona Barber, High Sheriff of South Yorkshire - Lt. Colonel R.A. McPherson - Mick Barber and Paula Barber
L-R: Greg Barber, Fiona Barber, High Sheriff of South Yorkshire - Lt. Colonel R.A. McPherson - Mick Barber and Paula Barber

He said: “These visits, to meet those who are quietly getting on with incredible acts of selflessness despite their own troubles, have inspired me during my term in office and Mick Barber and his family are no exception.”

Over the years, Mick has made remarkable efforts to raise funds for Bubble Foundation – a charity which treats babies and children born with defective immune systems.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Based in Newcastle, the charity offers bone marrow transplants and researches better treatment methods and medications for sufferers of immune deficiencies.

One of his fundraising effort saw Mick complete 100 half marathons before his 50th birthday in memory of his son.

Last summer, Mick, joined by his son Greg, canoed for two days along the 60-mile Caledonian Canal from Fort William to Inverness travelling through various Lochs.

Mick was joined by his close family when collecting the award for his fundraising efforts

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To date, the family has raised around £11,500.

Gareth Barker, Chief Operating Officer at Sheffield Forgemasters, who hosted the visit, said: “It is right that Mick and his family are recognised for the amazing work that they put in for The Bubble Foundation and we were delighted to host the presentation in our boardroom.”

SheffieldGareth Barker