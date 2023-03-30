A Sheffield family has been recognised for tireless fundraising for decades, following the death of a beloved four-year-old little boy.

The ‘Unsung Hero Award’ was presented by the High Sheriff of South Yorkshire to Mick Barber, who alongside his family, has raised around £11,500 for the Bubble Foundation.

Mick, tooling manager at Sheffield Forgemasters, has been fundraising since the passing of his son, Luke, aged just four, in November 1996.

Mick expressed his gratitude to the High Sheriff, who visited him at work to acknowledge his fundraising efforts and to present the special award.

Little Luke was just four years old when he passed away

He said: “This has always been about the Bubble Foundation for us and the immense support they provide to families who are dealing with immunodeficiency diseases.

“I do not seek the limelight, so this was a total surprise, but if it brings a little more recognition to The Bubble Foundation, then I’m happy.”

Mick’s son, Luke, had an extremely rare inherited immunodeficiency syndrome and was receiving treatment and a bone marrow transplant for Hyper IgM, but tragically lost his battle with the disease.

The High Sheriff of South Yorkshire, Lt Colonel RA McPherson MBE, said he was “proud to be able to show some gratitude” to Mick and his family.

L-R: Greg Barber, Fiona Barber, High Sheriff of South Yorkshire - Lt. Colonel R.A. McPherson - Mick Barber and Paula Barber

He said: “These visits, to meet those who are quietly getting on with incredible acts of selflessness despite their own troubles, have inspired me during my term in office and Mick Barber and his family are no exception.”

Over the years, Mick has made remarkable efforts to raise funds for Bubble Foundation – a charity which treats babies and children born with defective immune systems.

Based in Newcastle, the charity offers bone marrow transplants and researches better treatment methods and medications for sufferers of immune deficiencies.

One of his fundraising effort saw Mick complete 100 half marathons before his 50th birthday in memory of his son.

Last summer, Mick, joined by his son Greg, canoed for two days along the 60-mile Caledonian Canal from Fort William to Inverness travelling through various Lochs.

Mick was joined by his close family when collecting the award for his fundraising efforts

To date, the family has raised around £11,500.