Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed an 11-year-old girl reported missing from Barnsley on Monday morning has been found “safe and well”.

In an appeal on Monday evening, police reported that Ava May had last been seen in the Great Houghton area of Barnsley at 11.45am today (Monday, April 29, 2024).

She was said to have links in Barnsley and Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ava May, aged 11, was last seen in Barnsley on Monday morning. She has not been seen since.

South Yorkshire Police officers were said to be becoming “increasingly concerned” for Ava May and wanted to speak to anyone who had seen her.

Within hours of the appeal being shared, the force announced on their social media accounts that Ava May had been found “safe and well”.