Barnsley missing girl: 11-year-old reported missing on Monday is found by South Yorkshire Police
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed an 11-year-old girl reported missing from Barnsley on Monday morning has been found “safe and well”.
In an appeal on Monday evening, police reported that Ava May had last been seen in the Great Houghton area of Barnsley at 11.45am today (Monday, April 29, 2024).
She was said to have links in Barnsley and Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police officers were said to be becoming “increasingly concerned” for Ava May and wanted to speak to anyone who had seen her.
Within hours of the appeal being shared, the force announced on their social media accounts that Ava May had been found “safe and well”.
They added: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
