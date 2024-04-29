Breaking

Barnsley missing girl: 11-year-old reported missing on Monday is found by South Yorkshire Police

Ava May was found by South Yorkshire Police on Monday night.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 29th Apr 2024, 20:12 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 21:50 BST
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed an 11-year-old girl reported missing from Barnsley on Monday morning has been found “safe and well”.

In an appeal on Monday evening, police reported that Ava May had last been seen in the Great Houghton area of Barnsley at 11.45am today (Monday, April 29, 2024).

She was said to have links in Barnsley and Sheffield.

Ava May, aged 11, was last seen in Barnsley on Monday morning. She has not been seen since.

South Yorkshire Police officers were said to be becoming “increasingly concerned” for Ava May and wanted to speak to anyone who had seen her.

Within hours of the appeal being shared, the force announced on their social media accounts that Ava May had been found “safe and well”.

They added: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

