A YouTube star says he found Sheffield ‘absolutely amazing’ - much to his surprise - after a bizarre tour of the city centre.

The man behind the wildly popular YouTube channel Auditing Britain, which has more than 300,000 followers, visited Sheffield last Wednesday, February 5, to give his verdict.

His entertaining 42-minute travelogue included a sad encounter outside Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, an awkward exchange with a receptionist at Sheffield’s ‘ugliest’ building, and a visit to Victoria Hall, where he asked for a BMW but left with just a free condom.

Having met a variety of Sheffielders and seen some of the city’s most famous buildings and open spaces, he concluded: “This is a nice little city, you know.

“I did not expect that. Everybody says Sheffield is a you know... s-hole.

“The city itself is nice. I don’t know about the outskirts. I’m sure the outskirts are terrible but the city is absolutely amazing.”

Auditing Britain is run by a man known only as ‘AB’, who visits towns and cities around the nation to see what makes them tick and to assert his freedom to film in public spaces, often in the face of opposition from the police and other authorities.

In Sheffield, his first stop was Snig Hill Police Station, in the city centre.

There he saw press photographers stationed outside the neighbouring Sheffield Magistrates’ Court for the first appearance of the teenager charged with the murder of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose at a Sheffield school.

“I don’t think this is a good day to audit the police station because there are cameras everywhere so if I start filming now they’re probably going to think I’m one of them,” he said.

He also met a young man who shared his sad story of having to sleep in the reception area of a police station.

‘AB’ next visited Sheffield City Council’s huge Moorfoot office block, which is viewed by many Sheffielders as the city’s biggest architectural monstrosity, to film inside.

A lengthy stand-off ensued there between him and a receptionist who asked him to leave and was not impressed when ‘AB’ declined to do so.

The next stop was the stunning Victoria Hall, on Norfolk Street, where he stumbled upon an information and advice session for people seeking asylum and wangled his way in.

Once inside he spoke to a man desperately seeking legal advice after his application for asylum was rejected and his solicitor was ‘not interested’.

‘AB’ then jokingly asked for a free BMW but left with only a free condom, which was handed to him from a stall inside the hall.

‘AB’ also visited the majestic Sheffield Town Hall, about which he said ‘now that’s a building’. He was impressed too by the Peace Gardens and by the remarkable brick mosaic of a Sheffield steelworker on the wall of a building on Castle Street.

The video - titled Auditing Sheffield Agent 47 - has been viewed more than 70,000 times in just two days, and generated well over 1,000 comments.