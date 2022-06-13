The Mears Foundation and AESSEAL have teamed up to provide the phones to help those temporarily housed in Rotherham.

AESSEAL managing director Chris Rea said: “These are displaced people and families with the same needs for emotional support and connectivity that we all have.”

The two organisations are funding the purchase of fully functional smartphones that are capable of internet connection and video calling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative recognises the emotional and social needs for connectivity of a group that has experienced extreme hardship during their journey to the UK.

It will provide support for individuals and families that are in temporary accommodation in Rotherham.

Mr Rea said: “We wanted to ensure that, whatever the outcome of their case to remain in the UK, that they retained positive memories of Rotherham and its people.”

This support is in addition to the support provided by the UK government for those seeking asylum in the UK.

At any time around 600 people are in temporary housing in Rotherham waiting for their asylum claims to be processed.

Heather Tyler, general manager of the Mears Foundation, said this provides people who are fleeing persecution a link for them to speak to relatives and find out about their new local area.

The Mears Group provides accommodation and support for asylum seekers on behalf of the UK Home Office in Rotherham and across Yorkshire.

It is partnering with AESSEAL, a Rotherham-based engineering company that is part of the AES Engineering Group Ltd.