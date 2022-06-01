Assistant chief fire officer appointed by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Andy Strelczenie has been appointed to the role following a selection process.

He has worked within the fire and rescue service for 26 years, originally at Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service before transferring to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

He was previously an area manager at SYFR and has been head of Emergency Response for three years, more recently overseeing Service Development, Business Fire Safety, HMICFRS inspection planning and the organisation’s work with the National Fire Chief’s Council.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service assistant chief fire officer Andy Strelczenie

In his new role, Andy will lead on the delivery of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s service improvement plan and community risk management plans.

Fire Authority Chair Coun Tony Damms, said: “It’s incredibly important that our fire and rescue service is well led, which is why the selection process for senior roles such as this is so rigorous.

"The qualities Andy demonstrated during the process will all be needed to drive forward improvement across the organisation, enabling it to provide the best possible service to the communities it serves.”

Andy said: “I am incredibly proud of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and honoured to be appointed the service assistant chief fire officer.