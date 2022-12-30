A kind-hearted Asda employee in Sheffield has been lauded for her ‘brilliant’ act of generosity, with hundreds of people singing her praises.

Maini, aged just 21, was working at the Manor Top branch of the supermarket chain when she noticed an older customer was struggling to get around using her walking sticks, and she immediately stepped in to help. Maini, who has worked at the store for three years, guided the woman around the store, picking up the items she requested and placing them in her basket.

She said: “I saw that the lady was struggling with the shopping and went over to help. I did her shopping for her, filling one basket and then another before putting it through the checkout for her. I then bagged it up and carried it to her car and put it in her boot. She was extremely grateful. This is a very friendly community store and we get a lot of regulars here. I love working here and I like helping people.”

Asda shared the story of Maini's good deed on its Facebook page, revealing how she had been nominated as a result for an ‘Asda service superstar award’. The story touched people’s hearts, generating hundreds of comments, mostly from people commending Maini’s great service.

Asda employee Maini, aged 21, who works at the Sheffield Manor Top supermarket, has been praised for her 'brilliant' act of kindness which has seen her nominated for a national award. Photo: Asda

From the responses, it’s clear this isn’t the first time that Maini has gone above and beyond to help a customer out. One person wrote: “Awwwww. Maini has also helped me before when my two small children were playing up. She kept them entertained whilst I used self service! She’s a credit to you all.”

Another person commented: “Brilliant customer care. Thank you for your kindness.” A third said: “What a wonderful gesture from someone so young to do. The youngest of today get so much bad press. You are an inspiration and a wonderful asset to Asda. You deserve all the praise you are about to receive and (it is) very well deserved.” And a fourth person called Maini a ‘beautiful soul'.

