Artwork made by stroke survivors to go on display in Sheffield cafe

The artwork, which will be showcased at the Harland Cafe, John Street, throughout October, has been created by stroke survivors who attend the Sheffield Touch of Colour Stroke Group.

The Stroke Association voluntary group meets each month to explore different artistic techniques, to help rebuild lives after stroke.

Originally an art course run by the Stroke Association, the art group became Sheffield Touch of Colour in April 2018, run by the charity's volunteers in the area.

After being awarded a One Stop Carriers for Causes grant, the art group were able to buy more art equipment and stage the exhibition.

Carole Clarke, Group Secretary from Sheffield Touch of Colour Stroke Group, said: "The group itself is very friendly and informal and our members enjoy trying different types of art techniques while meeting with friends.

"We see the exhibition as a celebration of our group's hard work and commitment.”

Each group member will have at least one piece of artwork framed and displayed at the Harland Café.

Stroke survivor Jacky Baldwin, aged 65 from Sheffield, had two strokes which affected her physically and emotionally, leaving her with anxiety.

Taking part in the Stroke Association art course helped Jacky return to a hobby she loved.

She said: “Arts and craft had been a love of mine since school. The art course gave me the confidence to start to go to places on my own again.

“It was even my incentive to go back to driving. My stroke recovery has been a long road and I continue to work really hard to overcome my anxiety. The art group has been my saviour and I don’t know where I’d be without it. When I paint, I immerse myself in the picture; it’s pure escapism.”

Barrie Grubb, aged 73, also from Sheffield, had a stroke in 2015 which affected the movement in his right side and initially left him unable to speak.

He discovered a new-found love of art and now volunteers at Sheffield Touch of Colour as a committee member.

He said: "I had never done art before but now I really enjoy it, as well as making some lifelong friends at the group. I also produce at least one painting a week, many of which I sell to raise money for Sheffield Touch of Colour and the Stroke Association.”

The Sheffield Touch of Colour Stroke Group meets on the second and third Monday of every month at The Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Sheffield, from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.