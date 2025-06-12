Artist works her magic again as more artwork is unveiled as part of regeneration of Sheffield estate

Artwork created by Faunographic in Gleadless Valley

Artwork has been unveiled as part of the regeneration of a Sheffield estate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over £36,000 was secured from the Economic Recovery Fund (ERF) to revamp the Gaunt Road shopping precinct in Gleadless Valley, with renowned artist Faunagraphic commissioned to painted the murals on the shutters of local businesses.

On a visit to see the new-look precinct, Councillor Douglas Johnson, chair of Sheffield City Council’s Housing Committee, said: “Homes aren’t just about what happens behind closed doors: a good home is in a neighbourhood that is a clean, green and safe place to live, to play and to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new look Gaunt Road shopping precinct with artwork created by Faunographic

“I was pleased to see children playing and parents gathering at the new, brighter Gaunt Road shops. It’s great to see a welcoming and healthy environment in Gleadless Valley for people to spend time together.”

As well as the new shutters, flowers have been planted to soften and enhance the green space in the area, new bike stands have been installed to encourage people to use greener and more active means of travel and a seating area has been created to promote social engagement.

There are also play markers on the floor to encourage families to play and stay.

The regeneration scheme is aimed at enhancing the look of the precinct but also to support local businesses and community groups by making the space more inviting and better used by the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new seating area created as part of the regeneration scheme in Gleadless Valley

Jock, from 189 Project - a community project based at The Gaunt – said: “It’s been fantastic to see the work carried out to improve the precinct for those that work there and those that live in Gleadless Valley to come and make use of.

“People have already been out and using the new additions. We can’t wait to see even more doing so throughout the summer.”

The project successfully secured just over £36,000 of Economic Recovery Fund (ERF) investment to carry out the works. This was aimed at both increasing footfall and vibrancy at the precinct and bringing residents in to use it.

In 2021, the ERF was launched across Sheffield districts to support economic recovery in these areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, it has supported local business by investing in communities and high streets, helping to build resilience to the cost-of-living crisis and future economic challenges.

Alexis Krachai, Independent chair of the Gleadless Valley Regeneration Board, said: “The funding has enabled us to work directly with local businesses and in collaboration with community groups to help revitalise the precinct.

“It has created a more welcoming and attractive environment for residents and visitors alike.”

Coun Mohammed Mahroof, chair of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The Economic Recovery Fund has been a huge success and made a difference to the lives of individuals and businesses across the city.

“By giving more autonomy to local areas to make decisions about how funding in spent, we have ensured that we meet the needs of those communities.”