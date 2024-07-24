Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another art installation is set to brighten up Sheffield.

MEPS International, the steel market insight provider, based on the busy junction of Upper Hanover Street and Glossop Road, is set to benefit from its very own mural.

Sheffield artist Jo Peel started her work on the side of the business’ prominent building last week, on Thursday, July 18.

It comes as part of the company’s 45th anniversary celebrations, and will be completed in two phases.

The first phase will see the brick wall adjacent to Upper Hanover Street painted with a striking mural evocative of the city’s rich industrial heritage.

The second phase will see the side of the MEPS building painted as part of the striking artwork.

MEPS building is a Grade II Listed property. However, it received a modern extension in 2019/20. It is this part of the building where the large, upright mural will feature.

Jo Peel’s distinctive line drawings are prominently displayed across Sheffield, which showcase urban landscapes. Her artwork can also be found elsewhere in Yorkshire, London, and even as far away as Brazil and Japan.