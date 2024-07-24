Sheffield mural: Artist Jo Peel starts new project to capture city's industrial heritage
MEPS International, the steel market insight provider, based on the busy junction of Upper Hanover Street and Glossop Road, is set to benefit from its very own mural.
Sheffield artist Jo Peel started her work on the side of the business’ prominent building last week, on Thursday, July 18.
It comes as part of the company’s 45th anniversary celebrations, and will be completed in two phases.
The first phase will see the brick wall adjacent to Upper Hanover Street painted with a striking mural evocative of the city’s rich industrial heritage.
The second phase will see the side of the MEPS building painted as part of the striking artwork.
MEPS building is a Grade II Listed property. However, it received a modern extension in 2019/20. It is this part of the building where the large, upright mural will feature.
Jo Peel’s distinctive line drawings are prominently displayed across Sheffield, which showcase urban landscapes. Her artwork can also be found elsewhere in Yorkshire, London, and even as far away as Brazil and Japan.
In Sheffield, you can find her artwork at The Lescar pub, on Castlegate, inside Hallamshire Hospital, in Kelham Island, and even in the underpass by Sheffield University.
