Art in the gardens: Sheffield school children crowned winners of kids' art competition

Two Sheffield school children have received personal congratulations from Sheffield’s Lord Mayor, after beating over 100 entries to become the winners of an annual childrens’ art competition.

By Sarah Marshall
Friday, 4th February 2022, 4:50 pm

Harry Simpson of Forge Valley School won the over 9s competition, while the under 9s winner was Kiera Wade of St Wilfreds Primary School.

The pair were congratulated by Sheffield Lord Mayor, Councillor Gail Smith.

Art in the Gardens junior winners receive their prizes from the Lord Mayor Cllr Gail Smith, Graysons Peter Clark and artist Alan Pennington, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 21st January 2022. Photo by Glenn Ashley Photography

The event was organised by leading Sheffield law firm Graysons as part of their sponsorship of the city’s celebrated Art In The Gardens event.

Peter Clark, managing partner of Graysons, said: “It has been a real privilege to be involved in Art In The Gardens and one of the highlights has definitely been organising the kids’ art competition. The standard of entry was incredibly high once again and we had a bumper number of entries. There’s no doubt Harry and Kiera were worthy winners”.

The competition was judged by local artist Alan Pennington who helped organise the event.

