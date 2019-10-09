Arson suspected in huge South Yorkshire farm blaze
Arsonists are suspected to have started a fire at a farm that led to thousands of pounds worth of stock being destoryed.
The owners of Blackmoor Farm in Oxpring were alerted to the fact that their barn was on fire on Monday at about 6.35am by a member of the public walking along the Trans Pennine Trail.
They then immediately called the fire brigade who spent most of Monday fighting to extinguish the blaze.
Police said they and fire service ‘suspect the fire may have been started deliberately and are urging anyone with information to come forward.’
Barnsley PC Heather Brown said: “The farm is in a very remote area but does overlook the Trans Pennine trail.
“If anyone was out jogging or walking early on Monday morning, please think as to whether you saw anyone else in the area.
“The owners of Blackmoor Farm have lost a huge amount of valuable stock and the fire has caused extensive damage to farm buildings and equipment.
“If you saw anything, or know any information which could help us, please contact 101 quoting incident 147 of 7 October.”
You can also report information anonymously via Crimstoppers 0800 555 111.