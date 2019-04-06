Arson attack causes damage to greenery in Sheffield park  

Arsonists sparked a blaze in a Sheffield park last night. 

A crew from Elm Lane Fire Station were called out to Parson Cross Park at about 8pm after yobs had set fire to some bushes near a play area. 

Parson Cross Park.

Firefighters used a single hose reel water jet to put the blaze out. 

