The Sheffield North East NPT arrested one man after recovering a quantity of drugs from a Roe Lane address following the execution of a drugs warrant.

In a separate incident, the team recovered two stolen vehicles, one from Roe Lane and the other from Carwood Road, prompting an investigation to identify the perpetrators.

The team also discovered a sleeping woman in front of Vestry Hall. Further investigation revealed that she was wanted for recall to prison. She was subsequently arrested and returned to prison.

Police have arrested a number of people in Burngreave this week.

Two illegal immigrants were also arrested after 'acting suspiciously' on Verdon Street.

The police said checks with immigration found that the pair may have entered the country through illegal means.

In another incident, a man was also arrested in the Vestry Hall entrance for being in possession of knives following stop and searches.