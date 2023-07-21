What at first seemed to be another bout of tonsillitis, turned out to be a fast-growing cancer.

Sergeant Squadron Major Gemma Casterton, aged 36, will be taking on Manvers Dusk Till Dawn running challenge after her beloved nephew, Harry Pyatt, aged nine, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month.

Although very active, fit and well, the schoolboy from Chesterfield had suffered with tonsillitis numerous times in the past year, and then two months ago his parents, Leanne and Chris, noticed a small growth at the back of his throat.

Harry was referred by his GP to a consultant. It was decided that the young boy would have his tonsils removed to avoid further infections, along with the lump. But following a biopsy on July 6, Harry was shockingly diagnosed with burkitt lymphoma, a fast-growing type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Gemma Casterton (right) pictured with her wife Charlotte, and four-year-old Mabel.

Gemma, who lives in Wath with her wife Charlotte, and their four-year-old daughter, Mabel, said: "It’s hit the family quite hard, it’s a massive adjustment. Working in a medical arena with several clinicians, I kind of understand what it does entail, but equally, I just try and remain positive about it.

“The main focus for us as a family is to support my sister and her family in the current situation. He's got three other siblings, so it’s a busy household, but they've all taken it in their stride.”

Tests at Sheffield Children’s Hospital revealed that the football-enthusiast had stage II cancer, and he was quickly started on chemotherapy after an MRI scan last week detected a second growth in his neck.

Harry Pyatt, aged nine, from Chesterfield, was diagnosed with with burkitt lymphoma, a fast-growing type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma on July 6.

Gemma said: “Harry, after his first round of chemo, was quite poorly over the weekend. He had to stay in Sheffield Children's Hospital over the weekend, in order to just rest and recuperate and equally get used to the medication that he’ll be taking.”

The nine-year-old will be having chemotherapy for the next four to six months with regular tests to see how his body is reacting to the treatment.

“He’s your typical boy,” Gemma added. “He loves to be outside, he loves football, he loves running, because he’s so fast. I will probably say he is more frustrated about not being as active as he usually is. No child should have to go through anything like this, but unfortunately they do.”

Tomorrow (Saturday, July 22,) Gemma will be running as many 3.21 mile laps of Manvers Lake from 6pm until 6am on Sunday - while wearing a 10kg weight - to raise money for The Children's Hospital Charity. She is hoping to run 30 miles.

