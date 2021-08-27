A large number of police cars were deployed to Main Road in Darnall today to reports of a man with a firearm.

A large police presence was scrambled to the junction of Waverley Road and Main Road in Darnall today at around 11.20am.

More than three squad cars and unmarked interceptor arrived at the scene and blocked the junction. Up to 10 officers at the scene were supported by police dogs and armed response teams.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that while a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, no evidence of a firearm was discovered.

It comes after figures released this month showed that armed police officers in South Yorkshire were deployed to an average of 12 firearm incidents a week in the year leading up to March.