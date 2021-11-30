Armed police on patrol at Sheffield Christmas market on Fargate
Police have been out on armed patrols in some of Sheffield’s most prominent shopping areas.
Officers carrying automatic weapons and pistols were patrolling at Fargate on Tuesday, November 30, among the Christmas market stalls.
Two armed officers walked up Fargate, speaking to residents and shoppers as they carried out their duties.
Police said the Christmas markets are part of their standard patrols around high footfall areas.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We regularly carry out patrols with firearm officers around the station and other areas with a high footfall, to offer reassurance and a visible presence. These have been happening for a number of years.
“If you do see something that doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts, speak to the officers or report it via the government website.”
The Christmas market started last month, returning to the city centre after having had to be cancelled last year because of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.