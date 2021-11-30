Officers carrying automatic weapons and pistols were patrolling at Fargate on Tuesday, November 30, among the Christmas market stalls.

Two armed officers walked up Fargate, speaking to residents and shoppers as they carried out their duties.

Armed police on patrol in Fargate today

Police said the Christmas markets are part of their standard patrols around high footfall areas.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We regularly carry out patrols with firearm officers around the station and other areas with a high footfall, to offer reassurance and a visible presence. These have been happening for a number of years.

“If you do see something that doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts, speak to the officers or report it via the government website.”