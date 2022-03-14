Ark Sheffield sparks conversations about climate change through free meals

Ark Sheffield is running events with partners across the city in March, such as Blend Kitchen, Heeley City Farm, Foodhall and SADACCA (Sheffield and District African Caribbean Community Association) that offer free meals alongside a discussion about climate change.

Tom Payne, 42, is one of three Lead Creatives running the project, which will culminate in a large-scale event at the Crucible Theatre on April 6.

Dr Payne said the narrative around climate change, characterised by megaphones and scary news stories on social media, can be overwhelming for people to think about.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ark Sheffield is running events with partners across the city

He said: “We’re wanting to start with very simple conversation, with food, with people, in places in Sheffield.”

Ark, with fellow creatives Julia Udall and Alex De Little, want participants to explore their own hopes, fears and solutions to the ecological crisis we face.

The events so far have been a huge success, Dr Payne said, with an exciting, diverse mix of people having rich conversations.

A meal at SADACCA last week saw a 91-year-old man attend.

He came along because he needed to do it for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to show he was part of the conversation and to leave a legacy behind.

Dr Payne said: “It’s such an honour when somebody is there, and they’ve lived a really full life, and still want to act and make things better for other people.”

Conversations from the food events will be recorded and streamed at The Crucible as part of Together in the City Festival on 6 April, so that the 900 strong auditorium can hear the voices of the city.

The meals are free to attend, with the final event taking place on 18 March.