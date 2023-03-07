BBC Radio 1 host Arielle Free took on Sheffield’s hills today from the seat of a pedal pub party bike to raise funds for Comic Relief.

The early morning presenter came to the Steel City on Tuesday (March 7) on the third leg of her ‘Tour De Dance’ challenge that will see the voice of mornings on Radio 1 cycle for 50 hours over five days while spinning live DJ sets the entire way.

To cheer her on, a crowd of Sheffielders welcomed Arielle at the Peace Gardens today, where a mobile BBC studio had been set up as her finishing line. She arrived at 5pm riding the 10-seat party bike, fresh from conquering the city’s mean hills on what had been a bitterly cold day.

The Scottish DJ was in tears as she spoke with R1’s Vick Hope and Jordan North – as much from overcoming the challenge as from the kindness of fans who came out to see her.

“Everyone’s just been so lovely,” said the presenter, who described how a schoolgirl named Luna had come out to give her handmade posters and a chocolate bar to cheer on.

"I don’t normally cry but everyone’s just been so lovely,” said Arielle. “That, and my calves.”

It was revealed on air how her efforts had so far raised £42,577 for Comic Relief Red Nose Day.

Arielle’s challenge has been supported by fans the whole way, who signed up in teams to join her on the pedal bike. One such listener was Amy Brown, from Sheffield, who joined Arielle for an hour on the bike as they pedaled around Meadowhall. It’s all the more impressive as Amy gave birth to a little girl just four weeks ago.

She told The Star: “I signed up a couple of weeks ago and they called yesterday to get involved. I’m especially proud as I just had my baby four weeks ago.

"She was so good and was absolutely knackered. Everyone else on the bike was in a good mood, it was a real party atmosphere. I just told her she was doing fantastic. I only did an hour and that was hard enough.

"I love Radio 1 and I really like Arielle in the mornings.”

For more information or to donate, visit the Comic Relief website.

1 . BBC Radio 1 'Tour De Dance' comes to Sheffield Arielle Free fresh from conquering Sheffield's hills as part of her 'Tour De Dance' challenge for Comic Relief. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

2 . BBC Radio 1 'Tour De Dance' comes to Sheffield The voice of mornings on BBC Radio arrives in the Peace Gardens on the party bike. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

3 . BBC Radio 1 'Tour De Dance' comes to Sheffield Arielle Free is cycling for 50 hours across five days in five different cities to raise money for Comic Relief. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

4 . BBC Radio 1 'Tour De Dance' comes to Sheffield The DJ spoke to BBCR1's Vick Hope and Jordan North in the mobile radio booth on the Peace Garden, where she tearfully thanked everyone who came out to support her. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales