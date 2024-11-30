The Arctic Monkeys have done a sterling job of introducing the world to the delights of their native Sheffield dialect.

Their early songs were peppered with South Yorkshire parlance, perhaps the most famous example being Mardy Bum from their debut album.

Lead singer Alex Turner has come under fire from some fans in recent years for singing in an American accent.

The Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has explained British slang, including the Sheffield terms nesh and breadcakes, to an American audience | Various

But bandmate Matt Helders has proved he’s keeping it real by explaining British slang to an American audience in an entertaining new podcast episode.

The Arctic Monkeys drummer appeared on the Bandsplain podcast on Spotify to guide his occasionally bemused US host Yasi Salek through a wide range of colloqualisms from his native country.

The uniquely British words and phrases he introduced her to included bladdered, rat-arsed, gutted, bagsy, manky, lairy, off your nut, and butty.

He also talked her through some specifically Sheffield terms, including mardy (being grumpy for no reason), nesh (getting cold easily) and breadcake (what other Brits might call a roll or barm cake but most Americans would probably think of as a burger bun).

Matt, who like the rest of the band hails from High Green, between Sheffield and Barnsley, even explained a bit of Barnsley slang. He told his host how his friends from over the border might refer to a ‘tidy bird’, meaning a ‘good-looking girl’.

The drummer, who now lives in LA, also revealed how he likes to keep his ear in by listening to British TV shows, with one of his favourites being Naked Attraction, which he said is good for seeing and hearing a ‘really broad spectrum of people in England’. He added that he sometimes calls friends back home to ‘tune back in’, as he put it.

To listen to the Bandsplain podcast episode in full, visit: https://open.spotify.com/episode/00jde8Lc0C4cZmGlai8udS