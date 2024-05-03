Archer Road Sheffield: Tragic death near shop being treated as 'non-suspicious' say police

Emergency services were called on Thursday, May 2
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd May 2024, 10:55 BST

A tragic death is being treated as ‘non-suspicious’, police have said, after officers were called to a site near a shop in Sheffield.

A number of police vehicles and an ambulance were seen on Archer Road, Millhouses, close to the Home Bargains store, on Thursday, May 2.

South Yorkshire Police today said: “This is being treated as a non-suspicious death.”

The force has not provided any further details, and the sex and age of the person who was sadly found dead have not been disclosed.

If you need to talk, you can call Samaritans 24/7 on 116 123, or visit: https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/.

