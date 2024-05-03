Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tragic death is being treated as ‘non-suspicious’, police have said, after officers were called to a site near a shop in Sheffield.

A number of police vehicles and an ambulance were seen on Archer Road, Millhouses, close to the Home Bargains store, on Thursday, May 2.

South Yorkshire Police today said: “This is being treated as a non-suspicious death.”

The force has not provided any further details, and the sex and age of the person who was sadly found dead have not been disclosed.