Archer Project Sheffield: Families welcome at charity Bounce-A-thon today with Sheffield University students

Sheffield University students with the Trampolining Club are hosting a super-fun fundraiser today.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 5th May 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:33 BST

Families with children of all ages and abilities are welcome at the Bounce-A-thon fundraiser at Goodwin Sports Centre, Northumberland Road, before the 12-hour charity event finishes at 9pm today (May 5).

The Trampolining Club are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the Archer Project, who support the homeless and vulnerable in Sheffield. The event is £5 per person and includes bakes, competitions and limitless bouncing possibilties.

Watch the above video for the full story and to hear from the students behind the charity effort.

The University of Sheffield Trampolining Club is hosting a bouncey fundraiser for all the family to enjoy.