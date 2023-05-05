Families with children of all ages and abilities are welcome at the Bounce-A-thon fundraiser at Goodwin Sports Centre, Northumberland Road, before the 12-hour charity event finishes at 9pm today (May 5).

The Trampolining Club are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the Archer Project, who support the homeless and vulnerable in Sheffield. The event is £5 per person and includes bakes, competitions and limitless bouncing possibilties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the above video for the full story and to hear from the students behind the charity effort.