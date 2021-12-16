Some staff at the St James Row-based Energy Hub already volunteer every Tuesday and Thursday, serving breakfast to the less fortunate, wiping down tables and peeling vegetables.

The donation is part of a national initiative - running from November 14 to December 15 - whereby the smart energy supplier donates a penny every time one of its customers completes an online top-up, which is then shared between the nine Energy Hubs across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Utilita Energy Hub Manager Callum Slavin serving breakfast at the Archer Project.

Tim Renshaw, CEO of The Archer Project, said: “The impact of the pandemic on homelessness is just beginning. Each week we are seeing new faces come through our door who are seeking support. Every bit of help we can get to help us meet people’s needs is important to us.

“We’re so grateful for the donation from Utilita, their hands-on support, and for raising awareness of the work we do at The Archer Project. Thank you, Utilita!”

Callum Slavin, retail manager at the Sheffield Utilita Energy Hub, added: “With all the setbacks caused by the pandemic, for many people every penny counts right now, so it’s great to know that our own customers’ actions are going to impact the lives of others.