A trial is underway against two men and a woman accused of plotting to murder Arbourthorne man Ryan Ducker by shooting at two neighbourhood houses he was known to frequent.

At Sheffield Crown Court today (November 24), the jury heard how a step-father’s agreement to do a house-swap with his stepdaughter – Ryan Ducker’s partner – led to his home being fired on in the events of June 30, 2020.

The jury heard how Dean Goodenham had previously swapped homes with his stepdaughter, meaning he was at home in Errington Avenue when the alleged attackers shot at his window.

The scene at the shooting Errington Avenue Sheffield, last summer

The step-father said: “I asleep in my chair. My wife and son were in the house.

“I woke up when I heard some gunshots from outside the house.

"My window and blinds were shot and smashed the glass.”

The court heard how for a terrifying moment Mr Goodenham thought he had been shot after a piece of shrapnel from the shattered window hit him on the lip and drew blood.

He said: "I jumped up and shouted at the bottom of the stairs ‘I’ve been shot’.”

CCTV evidence to come in the case will reportedly show how four shots were fired at the Errington Avenue home.

The crown court’s case is that the trio of alleged conspirators – Joshua Mottershead, Niki Haycock and Demi Dunford– first fired on the Errington Avenue home at 9.30pm before also shooting at Ryan Ducker’s partner’s home on Aylward Road at 9.53pm, both with the intent to kill Ryan.

Mr Goodenham said soon after his home was fired on, his shaken and upset stepdaughter – Ryan’s partner – drove off to find him.

Prosecutor Mr Stephen Wood QC told the jury on Tuesday (November 23) that at about 9.53pm the occupier of the property at Aylward Road had been with her daughter and her sister and her three-year-old daughter and ten-month old baby when further shots were fired through the living room window. Ryan Ducker was also at this property, according to Mr Wood.

The baby was reportedly showered in broken glass from the shattered window.

Mr Wood added CCTV captured a Vauxhall Astra at the addresses and the sound of four shots at one property and six at the other home.

Ms Dunford, aged 25, of Derby Street, Sheffield; Mr Mottershead, aged 22, of St Aiden’s Avenue, Sheffield; and Mr Haycock, aged 23, of Ironside Close, Sheffield, have all pleaded not guilty to conspiring to commit murder and not guilty to conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mr Mottershead initially claimed he had been at home but said there had been a feud involving other members of his family and Ryan Ducker.

Mr Wood said on Tuesday Mr Mottershead now accepts he was the car passenger who discharged a gun at both houses but claims his motivation was only to cause fear.

Ms Dunford and Mr Haycock have also pleaded not guilty to conspiring to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence but Mr Mottershead has admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.