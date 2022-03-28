Arbourthorne fire: Fire that left 84-year-old woman in critical condition believed to be accidental

An 84-year-old woman remains in hospital in a critical condition after being rescued from a house fire on Cradock Road in Arbourthorne, Sheffield

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Cradock Road in Arbourthorne on Sunday (March 27) at 1.35pm.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman remained at Northern General Hospital where she was in a 'critical condition'.

In an update on Monday, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the fire is believed to be accidental, but provided no details to the incident.

They also said it took the firefighters about three hours to control the blaze, as they left the scene at 4.15pm.

It's also unclear how the victim is doing right now.

During yesterday’s incident, two ambulances could be seen outside the property, where the windows and walls were blackened, especially on the ground floor of the house, and the door also appeared to have been damaged by smoke and flames.