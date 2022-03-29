Arbourthorne fire: Blaze that left 84-year-old woman in critical condition believed to be accidental
A house fire in Sheffield that left an 84-year-old woman in critical condition is believed to have started accidentally.
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 2:03 pm
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Cradock Road, Arbourthorne, on Sunday, March 27, at 1.35pm.
The woman injured the fire was taken to the Northern General Hospital in a 'critical condition' but an update on her condition has not been provided since.
In an update yesterday, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze is believed to have started accidentally, but provided no further details.