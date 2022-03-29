Arbourthorne fire: Blaze that left 84-year-old woman in critical condition believed to be accidental

A house fire in Sheffield that left an 84-year-old woman in critical condition is believed to have started accidentally.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 2:03 pm
An 84-year-old woman remains in hospital in a critical condition after being rescued from a house fire on Cradock Road in Arbourthorne, Sheffield

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Cradock Road, Arbourthorne, on Sunday, March 27, at 1.35pm.

The woman injured the fire was taken to the Northern General Hospital in a 'critical condition' but an update on her condition has not been provided since.

In an update yesterday, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze is believed to have started accidentally, but provided no further details.

During Sunday’s incident, two ambulances could be seen outside the burning property, where the windows and walls were blackened, especially on the ground floor of the house, and the door also appeared to have been damaged by smoke and flames.

