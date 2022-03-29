An 84-year-old woman remains in hospital in a critical condition after being rescued from a house fire on Cradock Road in Arbourthorne, Sheffield

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Cradock Road, Arbourthorne, on Sunday, March 27, at 1.35pm.

The woman injured the fire was taken to the Northern General Hospital in a 'critical condition' but an update on her condition has not been provided since.

In an update yesterday, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze is believed to have started accidentally, but provided no further details.

