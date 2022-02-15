"How disrespectful:" Apprentice star Karren Brady in swipe at T-shirt and jeans groom from Doncaster

Apprentice star Karren Brady has taken swipe at a Doncaster groom who turned up to his wedding in jeans and a t-shirt, accusing him sporting an ‘outfit you’d wear to take the bins out.’

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:22 am

Baroness Brady, a sidekick to Lord Sugar on the BBC business show was full of praise for 16-year-old bride Catherine Nicholson – but pulled no punches when discussing her casually attired husband.

Read More

Read More
Groom slammed for turning up in jeans and T-shirt for Doncaster wedding to bride...

Writing in The Sun, the TV favourite said: “What a shame!

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Apprentice star Karren Brady has waded in to the Doncaster t-shirt and jeans marriage debate, saying 'what a shame' and 'how disrespectful.'

“That’s what I thought looking at the photos of 16-year-old Catherine Nicholson, from Doncaster, getting married to her astonishingly casually attired groom.

“He turned up wearing a black T-shirt, grey washed jeans and trainers.

“Meanwhile, she had pulled out all the stops, wearing a mermaid-style wedding gown with a lace train.

“This just seems all wrong.

“Apart from the fact that no one should get married at 16, how disrespectful it is to turn up in the outfit you’d wear to take the bins out – when your future wife has tried so hard for what should be one of the most amazing days of her life.

“No wonder she looks so glum. On the positive side, she does also look amazing.”

READ: “I would have walked out": Fury at groom's jeans and T-shirt for South Yorkshire wedding

The couple have made global headlines since footage of their wedding was first posted on social media app TikTok last week.

More than two million people have watched the clip which shows the unnamed groom sporting a Palm Angels T-shirt, grey washed jeans and a casual pair of trainers, with news outlets around the world covering the story.

DoncasterTikTokBBCSouth Yorkshire