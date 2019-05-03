Appeal to find owner of jewellery discovered in Barnsley park  

An appeal has been launched to locate the rightful owner of some jewellery that was found in a Barnsley park.

A group of three young people discovered a charm bracelet in a park in Goldthorpe, known as the ‘rec’, on Wednesday evening.

Goldthorpe Police Station.

They handed it into Goldthorpe Police Station and now officers are appealing for the person who owns it to come forward.

Sergeant Mark Ellis posted on Facebook: “The bracelet, and the charms on it, are very specific and would be easily described by the owner. It will clearly be of great sentimental value to someone.

“Is it yours, or do you know of someone who has lost it?

“Did you see anyone in the park earlier today who that you know who may have lost it?

“If so, please ask them to contact us using the email BarnsleySouthEastNHP@Southyorks.pnn.police.uk, as we would love to reunite the owner with their property.

“Please share to all your friends or relatives in the Dearne area to try and help.”