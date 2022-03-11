Appeal launched to make a Mother's Day gift to Sheffield youth homelessness charity Roundabout

Instead of the usual flowers and chocolates, the Roundabout team hope people will make a donation to the charity in the name of the important mother figure in their life.

And in return, she will receive a special Roundabout gift box including a postcard with a personalised message, a packet of seeds kindly donated by Ferndale Garden Centre and a small chocolate treat.

The boxes will also contain information about Roundabout, showing how the gift is making a difference to young people at risk of homelessness.

Roundabout is offering supporters the chance to make a special gift for Mothering Sunday

“Here at Roundabout, we understand that our mother figures play many different roles in our life,” said the charity’s Events Fundraiser Emily Bush.

“They are our mentors, our teachers, our carers and our confidants and Mothering Sunday is a time to say thank you and to celebrate all they have done for us.

“We appreciate that mothering and nurturing takes many different forms and that many of the young people we support will have received the care and encouragement not just of mothers but also grans, aunts and other care givers.

“Whoever those special people are, I think they will appreciate a gift that gives hope and support to vulnerable young people.”