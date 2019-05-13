Appeal for witnesses following tractor crash which left woman with serious injuries in Sheffield

Police are appealing for witnesses following a tractor crash which left a woman seriously injured in a Sheffield suburb.

The tractor, which was pulling a trailer carrying a number of passengers as part of a charity event, is said to have overturned and collided with a tree after failing to negotiate a right hand turn while travelling along New Mill Bank, in Bolsterstone, at 11:35am on Sunday, May 12.

A 58-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital with serious and potentially life-changing injuries.

She currently remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Three other women, aged 24, 27 and 30, and two men aged 25 and 35, were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A four-year-old girl and 12-year-old girl were also taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

All were passengers in the trailer at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor, a 25-year-old man, also suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who saw what happened should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 377 of May 12.









