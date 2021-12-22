Apology over job advert for butler - amid concern post pays below minimum wage

The advert, published in the Peak Advertiser newspaper, states: “Butler/housekeeper/chauffeur wanted. This job would ideally suit a retired gentleman or woman who wants to keep active. You would need to be able to put your hand to multiple jobs, including maintaining the home, cleaning, gardening, occasional cooking, chauffeuring the owner and his children and business clients when needed. Working for a local businessman and his family based at their home between Bakewell and Matlock.”

According to the advert, the position is ‘full time (must be flexible) 40 hours’ and working hours are ‘five days including weekends’, with a salary of ‘£15,000-£18,000 pa’.

Is this your dream job?

JPIMedia journalist Harriet Clugston tweeted a picture of the advert and commented: “Local businessman in the Peak Advertiser seeking a butler…for below minimum wage.

“40 hours at current £8.91 min wage is £18.5k.”

She added: “Surely a mistake, or does Shaun Frost not know that retired people are owed minimum wage for their labour, too?”

The Derbyshire Times put these concerns to Mr Frost, whose contact details are included in the advert so potential applicants can get in touch with him about the position.

He said: “We will, of course, pay over minimum wage and will be flexible with hours too. It might be 30 hours a week if that fits better. I will just make it work for the individual.

“Sorry if I have offended anyone.”