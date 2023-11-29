Apology after elderly residents in assisted living facility left without heating for two days

A council housing management company has apologised after elderly residents in an assisted living facility were left without heating for two days.

Family members of residents at Woodhall Flats in Darfield took to social media on November 26 after their relatives at Woodhall Flats in Darfield were left without heating as temperatures dropped to -1°C overnight.

One relative said her 100-year-old mother was ‘left without heating for two days’, adding that the heating failed ‘every year when we have a cold spell’.

Another added that they had ‘been on the phone for two days’ trying to rectify the problem, adding that ‘the heating in the flats is not fit for purpose’.

Woodhall Flats in Darfield

Woodhall Flats, on Barnsley Road in Darfield, is a retirement housing complex of 32 flats, managed by Berneslai Homes on behalf of Barnsley Council.

A spokesperson for Berneslai Homes confirmed that the lack of heating was reported to them on November 25, and was reinstated on the 27th.

The spokesperson added: “Woodhall flat is powered by a district heating GSHP (ground source heat pump).

“On Saturday 25 November an operative from Barnsley Property Services responded to a report of no heating at Woodhall flats.

“Following an investigation, it was identified by an external specialist the issue was caused by a blockage.

“On Monday 27 November, our ground source heat pump specialist contractor attended site and the heating has been reinstated. Some remedial works have been identified which will be completed on Thursday 30 November.

“We appreciate that the district heating is a vital service for our customers and endeavour to resolve any issues in a timely manner.

