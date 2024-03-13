Apology after bin collections missed due to staff training
Residents across the borough complained that their bins had not been collected from March 1.
Councillors took to social media to update residents, and BMBC has published a list on their website of streets where bins are yet to be collected.
One resident pledged that he would ‘hand deliver’ the contents of his brown recycling bin to the Town Hall if left uncollected.
Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said:“Waste and recycling is a high-risk industry and we conduct annual training to make sure everyone is working safely. This has resulted in some disruption to service, for which we apologise to residents affected.
“Waste management are working hard to clear the backlog and ensure that the service returns to normal as quickly as possible.
“If your bin has been missed, please leave it out and we’ll collect it as soon as we can.