Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents across the borough complained that their bins had not been collected from March 1.

Councillors took to social media to update residents, and BMBC has published a list on their website of streets where bins are yet to be collected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One resident pledged that he would ‘hand deliver’ the contents of his brown recycling bin to the Town Hall if left uncollected.

Residents across the borough complained that their bins had not been collected from March 1.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said:“Waste and recycling is a high-risk industry and we conduct annual training to make sure everyone is working safely. This has resulted in some disruption to service, for which we apologise to residents affected.

“Waste management are working hard to clear the backlog and ensure that the service returns to normal as quickly as possible.