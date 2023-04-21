News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
6 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
9 hours ago Ndiaye’s cryptic United future answer as he makes Man City vow
10 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

Anton Roberts: Tributes paid to 'great man' who died after Barnsley FC match, as club plans minute's applause

Barnsley FC have paid tribute to a much-loved fan who tragically died following the club’s match against Lincoln City.

By Robert Cumber
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:58 BST

Anton Roberts was at the match on Tuesday, April 18, when he required treatment from the emergency services outside the LNER stadium, and Barnsley FC announced he ‘devastatingly’ passed away that night.

In a statement, Barnsley FC said: “The club has been liaising with and will continue to support the family and friends of Mr Roberts through this exceptionally difficult time, whilst asking for their privacy to be respected. We encourage all supporters to join in the 61st-minute applause at Oakwell on Saturday in our game against Oxford United.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tributes have poured in for Anton following the awful news. One person called him a ‘top man’, another described him as a ‘great, great man’, and a third said he would be ‘so very missed’. Another person described him as a ‘jolly and friendly man who will be missed’.

Most Popular
Barnsley FC supporter Anton Roberts tragically died following the match against Lincoln City on Tuesday, where he required emergency treatment outside the ground. A minute's applause is planned in his memory on SaturdayBarnsley FC supporter Anton Roberts tragically died following the match against Lincoln City on Tuesday, where he required emergency treatment outside the ground. A minute's applause is planned in his memory on Saturday
Barnsley FC supporter Anton Roberts tragically died following the match against Lincoln City on Tuesday, where he required emergency treatment outside the ground. A minute's applause is planned in his memory on Saturday

The Hoyland Reds supporters group paid tribute to a man they said was always ‘kind’ and ‘respectful’, who was a regular at Jump Park and Bowling Green. “Our sincere condolences to all his family and friends. Jump will miss a special man. RIP. Mate,” it wrote.

Related topics:Barnsley FCLincoln CityLNEROxford UnitedOakwell