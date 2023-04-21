Anton Roberts was at the match on Tuesday, April 18, when he required treatment from the emergency services outside the LNER stadium, and Barnsley FC announced he ‘devastatingly’ passed away that night.

In a statement, Barnsley FC said: “The club has been liaising with and will continue to support the family and friends of Mr Roberts through this exceptionally difficult time, whilst asking for their privacy to be respected. We encourage all supporters to join in the 61st-minute applause at Oakwell on Saturday in our game against Oxford United.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes have poured in for Anton following the awful news. One person called him a ‘top man’, another described him as a ‘great, great man’, and a third said he would be ‘so very missed’. Another person described him as a ‘jolly and friendly man who will be missed’.

Barnsley FC supporter Anton Roberts tragically died following the match against Lincoln City on Tuesday, where he required emergency treatment outside the ground. A minute's applause is planned in his memory on Saturday