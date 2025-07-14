This is Florence, a dog who was thrown out of a Transit van like a piece of rubbish but who has thankfully now been rescued by a charity trying to find her a new, loving home.

She is being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies following her ordeal, with the hope that a forever home can be found.

The Rotherham-based charity said: “Time for you to meet our new arrival. She adores people, but we wouldn’t blame her if she didn’t.

“She is yet another amazing, beautiful, trusting dog totally let down by humans.

“Florence was seen being thrown from a Transit van, her paws were sore and shredded like she had been dragged.

“Thankfully she is all healed now after vet treatment, and all thanks go to the care of the kennel staff for taking such good care of her.

“Florence is only 2.5 years old but is steady and chilled for her age and is such a good girl.

“Mastiff/big dog lovers - we defy you not to fall in love - she’s a very special girl.

“It always amazes us what these dogs have been through yet they are so resilient - all Florence wants is company and to lie by your feet.

“As you all know, we’ve had so much going on recently, and we’re very aware that we have asked a lot of our incredible supporters, but any donations for Florence would be massively appreciated.

“As always, taking larger breeds comes at a big cost to our little charity - if we can raise £400 it will cover her vaccinations and neutering which will be a massive help - THANK YOU!!”

To find out more about Helping Yorkshire Poundies visit their website or Facebook page.