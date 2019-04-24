Fargate in the 1980s.

Another 40 photos of things and places you'll remember from 1980s Sheffield: PICTURE GALLERY

We know you love nothing more than a journey down memory lane - so get set for another trip back in time to 1980s Sheffield.

Once again, we've plundered the archives for how the city used to look - some of these places are still here, some are gone - roll back the years and get all nostalgic in our latest huge picture gallery of Sheffield past.

Can you recall going for a dip at Sheffield's Attercliffe Baths?

1. Attercliffe Baths

Can you recall going for a dip at Sheffield's Attercliffe Baths?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Odeon Cinema in Barker's Pool was state of the art when it opened in the 1980s.

2. Odeon Cinema

The Odeon Cinema in Barker's Pool was state of the art when it opened in the 1980s.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
When red and beige buses ruled the streets of Sheffield!

3. Buses

When red and beige buses ruled the streets of Sheffield!
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Although Sheffield's other railway station closed in 1970, it survived into the 1980s before being demolished.

4. Victoria Station

Although Sheffield's other railway station closed in 1970, it survived into the 1980s before being demolished.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 11