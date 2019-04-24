Another 40 photos of things and places you'll remember from 1980s Sheffield: PICTURE GALLERY

Once again, we've plundered the archives for how the city used to look - some of these places are still here, some are gone - roll back the years and get all nostalgic in our latest huge picture gallery of Sheffield past.

1. Attercliffe Baths Can you recall going for a dip at Sheffield's Attercliffe Baths?

2. Odeon Cinema The Odeon Cinema in Barker's Pool was state of the art when it opened in the 1980s.

3. Buses When red and beige buses ruled the streets of Sheffield!

4. Victoria Station Although Sheffield's other railway station closed in 1970, it survived into the 1980s before being demolished.

