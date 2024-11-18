Annual toy appeal launched so children in Sheffield receive a gift on Christmas Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hits Radio South Yorkshire has launched the largest Christmas toy appeal in the UK, Mission Christmas, which gave more than 18,000 local children a present to open last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big John at Breakfast, from Hits Radio South Yorkshire, kickstarted the annual fundraiser today with an appeal to listeners to buy a gift to help thousands of disadvantaged children in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

Hits Radio South Yorkshire has launched its Mission Christmas tpy appeal which provided 18,000 local children with present to open last year | Archive image

The campaign is part of charity Cash for Kids which supports children and young people affected by poverty, abuse, neglect, life-limiting illness and those who have additional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023 Mission Christmas received £17.4 million in donations and gifts which meant 312,063 children and young people had presents to open on Christmas Day.

Locally this meant that 18,010 children in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire were able to open a gift on Christmas Day.

The charity is expecting a huge level of demand for their support as the cost of living continues to hit families across the UK.

This year the charity has received applications on behalf of 18,063 children across South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big John said: “Every child should feel the excitement of waking up to presents on Christmasmorning and that’s why every year Mission Christmas is so important to us here at Hits Radio South Yorkshire.

“Our community have always been so incredibly generous so, if you can, please just buy one extra gift this year and we’ll make sure it goes to a child who truly deserves it.”

There are drop off points across South Yorkshire including local Wickes stores and supporters can also buy a gift on the Cash for Kids website with no delivery fee.

Text CHILD to 70910 to donate £10 and the Cash for Kids team will buy a gift on your behalf.