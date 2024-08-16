Anniversary of Art in the Gardens gets a special boost from Graysons Solicitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Art In The Gardens marks its 21st anniversary its premier sponsor are celebrating in style by unveiling a series of bespoke illustrations by renowned Sheffield artist Alan Pennington.

The designs are set to adorn hundreds of promotional giveaways and offer attendees a unique memento of this milestone celebration.

The artist has been a permanent fixture at Art In The Gardens for the past few years alongside hundreds of others that sell and display their work at the popular event.

Alan Pennington will accompany Graysons Solicitors in the Premier Sponsors tent as well as helping judge the firm’s popular childrens’ art competition.

Alan Pennington (left), Peter Clark and the new artwork

The 21th anniversary of Art In The Gardens takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8, with a preview evening on Friday, September 6.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: " The 21st anniversary of Art In The Gardens is a significant event, and we’re honoured to continue our sponsorship for the sixth consecutive year. Alan’s artwork has become a defining feature of our involvement, and this year’s designs truly capture the essence of the Botanical Gardens and the vibrant artistic community that the event celebrates.”

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, private wealth, property, family law, personal injury, occupational illness, and clinical negligence.

Graysons are located at Courtwood House, Silver Street Head, Sheffield, S1 2DD. They also have offices in Chesterfield and Hathersage.

More information from: www.graysons.co.uk