Anna brings colour to Lyceum Orchestra pit with bespoke waistcoats

You could say that Anna Wright has the business of musical direction all stitched up.

For when Anna steps into the orchestra pit at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre for the STOS Theatre Company production of George Gershwin musical Crazy For You, she’ll be breaking from the tradition of conductors wearing black.

Mum Ann Johnson is an accomplished needleworker who always creates a special commemorative item of clothing for her daughter’s STOS show, taking the poster for the year’s production and transforming it into a colourful waistcoat back panel.

It’s a family tradition that goes back to the STOS production of The Pirates of Penzance in 2006 - Anna’s first show with the company - and has been repeated for every production Anna has worked on for the team, apart from 2016’s Made in Dagenham.

Anna with a selection of mum Ann's embroidered waistcoat panels

The waistcoats make the most of Ann’s experience and skills in techniques such as embroidery and appliqué and after each show the panels are framed and take pride of place in Anna’s Baslow home.

Crazy For You is Anna’s tenth show as Musical director for for STOS and this year Ann has broken away from the usual routine by creating her own unique design to celebrate the legendary show’s magic.

“She said she wasn’t hugely inspired by this year’s flyer so she had an idea of her own, but she isn’t going to share it until opening night,” said Anna.

“My mum used to be wardrobe mistress for the Bristol Light Opera Company, she is an embroiderer with Derby Cathedral and she even has a certificate from Guinness World records for being part of the largest group of people crocheting simultaneously.

“It’s so lovely that she can be involved in STOS in this way and the waistcoats really do make their mark - the band always ask if I’m having one for the show and members of the audience even pop their heads over the top of the pit to have a look.”

Crazy For You is a classic Broadway story of a stage-struck boy, a beautiful girl, cowboys, chorus girls and a run-down Depression era theatre.

The show features some of the greatest songs from Broadway’s Golden Age, including I Got Rhythm, They Can’t Take That Away from Me, Embraceable You, Someone to Watch Over Me and Nice Work If You Can Get It.

STOS Theatre Company produces the world’s top musicals at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, made for and by the people of South Yorkshire.

STOS draws on the very best local talent, employs hugely experienced professional creative teams, and invests upwards of £100,000 on each show to ensure the production values are without equal, performing exclusively at the Lyceum.

The company’s shows have been seen by more than 15,000 people in the last three years of hits alone.

For more information about STOS visit stos.org.uk/contact-us/ For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk