Animal lovers sought to volunteer at Sheffield charity shop

Volunteers are needed for the PDSA charity shop in Broomhill, Sheffield (pic: Google)

PDSA needs people to help out at its Broomhill store, on Fulwood Road, which raises vital funds for sick and injured pets.

PDSA shop manager Aaron Robinson said: “We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers who can lend a hand at our shop.

“Volunteering for PDSA is fun and the skills you learn look great on any CV, plus you get to meet new people and make some friends along the way.

“No previous retail experience is needed, as full training is provided for all new volunteers. So, if you would like to help sick and injured pets, why not join our friendly volunteer team here at Broomhill PDSA shop?”

The charity funds free and low cost vet care for those who struggle to pay treatment costs for their sick and injured pets.

It says the pandemic has had a ‘massive’ impact on its shops.