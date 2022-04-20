Thousands attended Easter egg hunts in Graves Park, Sheffield (Photo: Graves Park Animal Farm)

Encouraged by the warm, sunny weather, over the Easter weekend, around 3,500 people turned up to look for 60,090 Easter eggs hidden around Graves Park, Norton.

Twelve hunts were held between Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18.

The organisers said: “We have parked over 1,505 cars, sold over 3,540 tickets, 2,210 bags of animal

feed, 1,137 Easter buckets, ran 12 successful hunts, sold 720 huge rainbow balls, emptied 108 bins and we have noticed thousands of smiles on children’s and adults’ faces”.

Many free activities were offered, however, the main attraction for the children were the egg hunts themselves.

Each day, there were three hunts organised – at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

After looking for chocolate treats, each child who took part was able to claim a chocolate egg from the Easter Bunny.

Many people have commented the egg hunt on social media and thanked the organisers for making the Easter weekend unforgettable for their little ones.

Emma Howcutt, one of the participants, said: “My son and I visited today and he absolutely loved it!

“Got a huge stash of eggs and left with a massive smile on his face! Well organised and great to be able to support such a fantastic place. You all do an amazing job!”