Animal charity issues urgent appeal after dog's owner tragically dies
This is the dreadful state in which this poor dog was found following its owner’s tragic death.
An animal charity in South Yorkshire has issued an urgent appeal to help the ‘broken little soul’ Ben after sharing his heartbreaking story.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Brinsworth, Rotherham, just over the border from Sheffield told how the 14-year-old pooch was found with his owner who had died.
The charity said: “This was obviously a very traumatic experience for him. As if this wasn't bad enough, he has clearly suffered for a VERY long time with extremely sore, itchy, infected skin, ears and eyes. His ears were full of pus.
“The local authorities who rescued him got him straight to the vet, and his future was looking very bleak. He was very flat and weak, with little interest in the outside world.”
“But a wonderful lady called Margaret stepped in, and knew who to ask for help. And yep, that's where we came in! Of COURSE we'd help.”
The charity added that it is confident it can get Ben healthy again and give him the happiest possible future but it will be a long journey so any help is appreciated.
It said it had taken Ben in from kennels in Loughborough after both the dog’s owners had died within the space of five months and he was already doing much better than when he arrived.
Animal lovers touched by Ben’s plight have already donated £600 but more is needed to help give him the new start in life he deserves.
To donate, visit: www.facebook.com/HYPSdogs.