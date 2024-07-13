Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On his missing son’s 31st birthday, a South Yorkshire dad expressed the ‘absence’ felt by his family following his disappearance 17 years ago.

In 2007, 14-year-old Andrew Gosden was seen for the last time at Kings Cross Station in London after he skipped school and bought a one-way ticket from Doncaster.

The teenager, from Balby, had withdrawn only £200 from his bank account after he fled the family home on September 14. No sighting of him has ever been confirmed since.

Wednesday, July 10, marked Andrew’s 31st birthday. Dad Kevin Godsen, who runs the blog Help Us To Find Andrew, wrote how he had reminisced on how his family has changed since Andrew’s disappearance.

He said: “It made me recall a time that my wife, Glenys, and I were looking at booking a family holiday with a travel agent. The travel agent was keen to mention hotels that included a kids club. After a bit, Glenys said not to worry about that because “it’s OK, we like our children”.

“That is why Andrew’s disappearance created such a huge hole in our family. We ate together, talked together, played and rested together like any family, so his not being here with us now is an absence that we continue to feel every day.”

He added his thanks to the charity Missing People, describing the team as “the best family in our difficult and seemingly never-ending situation”.

September 2023 saw South Yorkshire Police release two men from their investigation 19 months after they were arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking.

The police investigation remains active, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

In a previous statement, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: “Even the smallest piece of information could help detectives find answers for Andrew’s family who have campaigned tirelessly for answers.”