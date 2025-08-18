Tributes have been paid to a Barnsley dad-of-four following his shock death.

Andre Roberts, who was employed a Next distribution depot in Armthorpe, Doncaster, was found dead at his home in Barnsley earlier this month, friends have said.

Mr Roberts, aged 53, is understood to have been found dead at his home in the Lundwood area.

South Yorkshire Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious and that no further details will be released.

One said: “This is so sad to read. Sending condolences to his loved ones.”

Another posted: “A top guy has lost his life, and there’s a whole family grieving - let’s just remember Andre for the funny guy he always was.”

Another friend shared: “So sad - Andre was lovely bloke thoughts are with the family at and his son at awful time.”

“Rest in peace Andre, thoughts are with his family,” shared another.

And another shared: “I grew up around this man and looked upto him a lot during my late childhood. Terrible what has happened and a very sad loss of a clever, funny and top class bloke. Saw him not long ago and was really happy to have seen him.”

“Hope you are at peace now Andre, thank you for the memories, thank you for the laughs, will never forget you,” shared another.

It is understood that an inquest into his death will be heard.