Ambulance called out after person suffers 'medical episode' at Sheffield's Forge Dam

Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue Team and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene in the Porter Valley on Friday evening.

The team gave details about the incident on their Facebook page: “As team members were responding in their own vehicles and team vehicles, further enquiries by the team leader to the ambulance crew on the ground, led to us being stood down on-route.

Forge Dam in Sheffield.

“The casualty had experienced a medical episode, regained consciousness and was able to walk to the ambulance with the aid of the crew.