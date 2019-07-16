Ambulance called after woman collapses in Sheffield
Paramedics were called out to Sheffield city centre today after a woman collapsed.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 15:28
An ambulance and a paramedic car was spotted in Pinfold Street, close to The Balance office block, at about 2.30pm.
A paramedic at the scene said a woman had ‘fainted at work’ brought on by the warm weather.
We have asked the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for an update on her condition.