A fundraiser has been launched to send a loving Sheffield grandmother and granddaughter duo to Disneyland Paris after a shocking terminal cancer diagnosis.

Last year, just days after celebrating her 40th wedding anniversary with her husband Noel, Anita Barton, aged 57, received a devastating diagnosis of terminal lung cancer.

After suffering symptoms similar to a chest infection that could not be treated with antibiotics, Anita was referred for an X-ray which soon escalated into further scans and a biopsy. She then received the heartbreaking news on December 21 that she would only have 12-18 months to live if she underwent extensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

With her treatment at Weston Park now complete, the grandmother, from Longley, has said she would like to make special memories with her beloved granddaughter Charlotte at Disneyland Paris. To help make her dreams come true, Anita’s daughter, 39-year-old Carla Barton-Pretswell, has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the costs and travel insurance.

Carla said her mum’s diagnosis came as a huge shock for the close-knit family. “She actually took it a lot better than me,” she said.

“She's trying to have a good outlook. She keeps saying that she believes a lot that your mind and your outlook can really change how you feel.

“When we shaved her hair off she was just amazing – she said it was just a sense of freeness.

“And on top of all of this she's had a broken hip. They couldn't give her a hip replacement because of the chemotherapy. Now she's finished her treatment, they've managed to give her that operation and that's given them a better quality of life.”

Anita and her husband Noel have been married for forty years, and live just doors away from their close-knit family in Longley, Sheffield.

Carla is hoping to arrange for her six-year-old daughter Charlotte and her mother to visit Disneyland for a week towards the end of August.

The care home activity coordinator said: “[My mum] has always wanted to go. She always said to me that she wished she took me when I was younger, but it was so expensive and they couldn't afford it.

“When I told her I was having a baby, she was so excited and one of the first things she said was ‘oh we can take her to Disneyland’.

“It's something we've got to do quite quick now, but it's not a cheap thing Disneyland, and especially with insurance with a terminal illness as well.

Carla described her mother as 'strong' with an amazingly positive outlook after her devastating terminal cancer diagnosis.

“My daughter is very excited. It's lovely to watch them because they're so close, they have such a lovely relationship. She knows that her nanan’s poorly. She’s been really considerate towards her and she's been helping my mum when she's been really tired after chemotherapy.”

The family will be hosting a fundraising day at Southey Social Club, in Southey Green, on August 12 from 12pm to 6pm with games, raffles and more to help reach the target. To find out more about the event, please visit: https://fb.me/e/2FubjzZH5